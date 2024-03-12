Rocked by inflation, local women are turning to a government program for help with pregnancy, children’s nutrition

SAN ANTONIO – Families with children across the state and nation know times are tight.

“We were struggling to make ends meet and just barely having enough for groceries,” Christy Martinez, a San Antonio mother of two said.

Martinez said her family’s prolonged hardship started during the pandemic.

“I don’t think it’s ever really been the same. My husband, his hours were cut,” Martinez said.

Then, as food prices soared, life with their two little ones became unaffordable.

So, about six months ago, they turned to the government program WIC, short for Women, Infants and Children.

“We save hundreds of dollars a month,” Martinez said.

WIC doesn’t just benefit participants financially but also with knowledge.

“The program offers nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and we also offer food benefits,” San Antonio’s WIC Program Assistant Manager Maggie Saldana said.

If you look closely at grocery stores, you will see that some products have colored tabs on the listed prices that say “WIC Approved Item.”

Saldana said the number of families needing services has skyrocketed.

KSAT requested San Antonio Metro Health numbers comparing participants over the last fiscal year.

October November December January February March April May June July August September FY23 33,210 33,375 32,127 32,700 33,375 34,214 34,686 35,552 36,190 36,591 36,990 36,175 FY24 35,995 34,831 33,854 33,985 34,068 31,309

There is an increase of at least 1,000 people every month, and in some months, there are up to 3,000 more.

The local program has not had to turn anyone away, but the same-sized, if not smaller, staff handles a larger workload.

“Fortunately, we are still able to assist them,” Saldana said. “Sometimes, you know, they can be seen that day or the next day, but we try to fit them in as best as we can.”

Thankfully, they’re getting a little help from technology

“Clients are able to complete part of the program remotely,” Saldana said. “Virtually, they can upload their benefits. So that has helped somewhat in trying to service them in an efficient manner.”

The federal government provides WIC funding, which the state distributes to over 500 WIC clinics across Texas.

Recently proposed cuts to WIC funding have threatened the program, but just this past Friday, a federal bipartisan package passed that included $7.03 billion for WIC.

That funding will help cover the spike in participants, just like Martinez.

“It’s such a relief to know that my baby can have formula, and my other daughter can have all the fruit that she likes,” Martinez said. “She loves fresh fruit. They’re getting all the nutrients that they need.”

With March being National Nutrition Month, WIC is making sure the public knows they also have their own dieticians who can provide in-depth counseling for children who are underweight or overweight and at risk of diabetes.

For information on their programs, you can visit the WIC website.