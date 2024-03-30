Man caught between two vehicles firing weapons at each other is shot, in critical condition, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who heard people from two vehicles shooting at each other was also shot on the Southeast Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers received the shooting call shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday and were dispatched to the 3500 block of Goliad Road.

Before he was shot, the 34-year-old victim told police he was walking south on Goliad Road when he heard the exchange of gunfire between people in two separate vehicles. Moments later, the victim said he felt a sharp pain in his back and quickly realized he had been shot.

First responders rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the victim did not provide officers with a description of any potential suspects or their vehicles.