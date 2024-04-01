75º
Local News

Crane topples over onto vehicle on SW Side, shutting down traffic on I-35

RJ Marquez, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – A crash involving a crane has shut down the northbound lanes of I-35 on the Southwest Side just past Loop 1604.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at I-35 north near Benton City Road, according to the TxDOT incidents website.

Transguide officials report a utility crane toppled over onto the interstate and smashed into a vehicle.

Officials had not released any information about the driver as of 11:20 a.m. Monday or what led to the crane falling over.

Transguide officials expect I-35 north to remain closed for a few hours. Drivers are being forced to take exit 141 to go around the crash.

