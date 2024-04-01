San Antonio nonprofit Any Baby Can gets ready for annual Walk for Autism

SAN ANTONIO – Any Baby Can San Antonio is preparing for its 20th Annual Walk for Autism which takes place on April 20, 2024, at Palo Alto College. There will be resources from a variety of organizations, businesses, and service providers.

The nonprofit provides guidance for families of children and youth with special needs and the Flores family says the organization changed their lives.

The Flores family comes together every year for the walk in honor of Aaliyah.

“She used to play by herself. She is now wanting to engage with others,” said Marlo Flores, Mother of Aaliyah.

Aaliyah was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder when she was 20 months old.

The Flores family is thankful for Any Baby Can San Antonio who helped them navigate Autism.

“They immediately set me up with a case manager. The case manager came to our house. I remember her bringing this big binder and said you are going to need this for life and she was right,” Marlo Flores said.

The nonprofit offers a broad range of services, from case managers who help link families to local and state programs to autism services.

“They gave us classes to attend. From ABA. What is ABA therapy? Applied Behavioral Analysis Therapy to potty training strategies,” Marlo Flores said.

The family is ready for this year’s walk and looks forward to seeing the community come together.

“It means the world to us. We have an autistic grandchild and she really immersed in this and its so heartwarming to have an organization that supports them,” said Patricia Puchi, Family of Aaliyah.

https://www.anybabycansa.org/events/walk-for-autism-san-antonio/

Any Baby Can say all proceeds will benefit the organization’s mission to help guide families who need access and support to vital resources.

April is also National Autism Awareness Month, KSAT Community is excited to partner with Any Baby Can to help raise awareness.

Tune in for the KSAT Community Town Hall: Understanding Autism, hosted by Tiffany Huertas.

You can watch the town hall live at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16 through the KSAT+ streaming services.

https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2024/03/12/watch-ksat-community-town-hall-as-walk-for-autism-celebrates-20-years/

Watch KSAT Community town hall as Walk for Autism celebrates 20 Years