18-wheeler catches on fire on northbound Loop 1604 in Converse; lanes reopen

An 18-wheeler caught on fire on the northbound lanes of Loop 1604 near Lower Seguin Road in Converse on Friday, April 5, 2024. Images from Converse Police Department.

CONVERSE, Texas – The northbound lanes of Loop 1604 in Converse have reopened after an 18-wheeler fire on Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 6:15 a.m. on the northbound main lanes of Loop 1604 at Lower Seguin Road, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The Converse Police Department has all lanes except the right lane reopened. Drivers are asked to use caution as crews are still working in the area.

Additional information about the incident, including any injuries, is unknown at this time. KSAT has reached out to Converse police for more information.

Images posted to Facebook by Converse police showed the 18-wheeler engulfed in flames. The flames appear to be extinguished.

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD has confirmed that bus routes were delayed.

KSAT has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

