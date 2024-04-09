88º
Bexar County jury finds man not guilty in 2021 fatal shooting

Tavares Anderson was accused of killing Malcolm Everett, claimed self-defense on witness stand

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found not guilty Tuesday in the shooting death of another man in 2021.

Tavares Anderson was on trial on a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Malcolm Everett.

Defense attorneys told jurors that Anderson shot Everett in self-defense during an argument.

The defendant supported his defense claim when he took the witness stand.

“I don’t know what I said. I think I said, ‘Bro, don’t run up on me.’ And he grabs me. I go back, and I’m falling back. And I know I get the gun up, but before I hit the ground, I hear pop, pop, pop. It never fired that fast before, and that’s what I’m thinking I hear,” Anderson told jurors.

Jurors apparently believed Anderson and after a short deliberation found him not guilty.

