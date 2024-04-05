Murder suspect takes stand in trial, claims self-defense

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of murder in the shooting death of another man nearly three years ago took the stand in his trial on Friday.

The defense has argued that Tavares Anderson shot and killed Malcolm Everett during an argument in 2021 out of self-defense.

Anderson maintained that defense while on the stand.

“I don’t know what I said. I think I said, ‘Bro, don’t run up on me.’ And he grabs me. I go back, and I’m falling back. And I know I get the gun up, but before I hit the ground, I hear pop, pop, pop. It never fired that fast before, and that’s what I’m thinking I hear,” he said during testimony.

Jury deliberations will begin on Tuesday. If found guilty, Anderson faces up to life in prison.

