Comal County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman, 63, for murder

CANYON LAKE, Texas – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 62-year-old Canyon Lake man.

Cynthia Schubert, 63, is charged with murder for the death of Edward Canales.

According to a press release from CCSO, it happened on March 12 in the 400 block of Deer Valley Street.

On that day, investigators said a woman called the sheriff’s office at about 7 a.m. saying she was in a physical altercation with her boyfriend.

The sheriff’s office secured a warrant of arrest for Schubert who turned herself in to the Comal County Jail on Tuesday.

Her bond is set at $50,000.