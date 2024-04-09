88º
Comal County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman, 63, for murder

CCSO called it a homicide investigation

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Cynthia Schubert mugshot. (Comal County Sheriff's Office)

CANYON LAKE, Texas – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 62-year-old Canyon Lake man.

Cynthia Schubert, 63, is charged with murder for the death of Edward Canales.

According to a press release from CCSO, it happened on March 12 in the 400 block of Deer Valley Street.

On that day, investigators said a woman called the sheriff’s office at about 7 a.m. saying she was in a physical altercation with her boyfriend.

The sheriff’s office secured a warrant of arrest for Schubert who turned herself in to the Comal County Jail on Tuesday.

Her bond is set at $50,000.

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT's daily digital content strategy.

