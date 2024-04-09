Uvalde man sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison for distributing child sex abuse videos

DEL RIO, Texas – A Uvalde man was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

According to court documents, Marco Jesus Perales, 27, distributed approximately 138 videos depicting child sex abuse between June 2019 and June 2020.

In February 2020, Homeland Security Investigations in Eagle Pass received a report from a messaging application regarding the transmission of child pornography.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, the report indicated that Perales sent three hyperlinks to multiple users within a group chat in September 2019. An analysis revealed that one of the hyperlinks contained a folder with 62 videos depicting male and female minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Another hyperlink contained a folder titled “Good Stuff” that contained 76 videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Perales was arrested in June 2020 and pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography a year later.

His sentencing took place in a federal courtroom in Del Rio.