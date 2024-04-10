Tow truck driver stabbed along I-10 on North Side; suspect detained

A tow truck driver was stabbed while waiting at a light along Interstate 10 early Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A tow truck driver was stabbed while waiting at a light along Interstate 10 on the North Side overnight.

San Antonio police said the incident happened at around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound I-10 access road near Wurzbach Road.

Recommended Videos

The driver was stopped at a light and he rolled down a window for a man who walked up to his vehicle. The man, who appeared to be homeless, then stabbed the driver in the arm, police said.

The driver went to a nearby H-E-B to call for help. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they approached the suspect, and the suspect pulled out a knife. Officers said he was stunned with a Taser weapon and detained.

At this time it is unknown what charges the suspect may be facing.