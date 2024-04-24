Woman wins Fiesta medal contest with collection of more than 700

SAN ANTONIO – How many Fiesta medals have you collected?

Well, one woman who took part in a medal contest Wednesday at Blessed Angels Community Center won first place with 701 of them!

The winner has been collecting medals since 1955, when she got her first one in first grade.

KSAT anchor Ursula Pari visited with the seniors at the community center, where they celebrated Fiesta with food, Bingo and plenty of other fun activities.

Blessed Angels Community Center is an emergency food pantry on the East Side that has served more than 2 million families over the years.