Baptist Health System seeks donations for 10th annual Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive

People can donate healthy cereal boxes to the 5 Baptist Hospitals in the area through June 14

SAN ANTONIO – Baptist Health System is partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank for the 10th annual Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive.

The hospital system is encouraging the public to donate healthy cereal boxes to any of its five hospitals through Friday, June 14.

Baptist Health System said 35% of individuals served by the food bank are children, thousands of whom are affected once they can no longer rely on school lunch programs during their summer break.

“We recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, hope to help many in our community struggling with food insecurity. We invite you to help kids be Healthy Over Hungry® this summer and thank you in advance for your compassion, generosity, and support,” stated Matt Stone, Group CEO for Baptist Health System, in a news release.

The hospital system collected nearly 4,000 pounds of cereal last year, nearly doubling its collection from the previous year. Baptist leaders plan to exceed that amount this year.

Anyone interested in donating healthy cereal can do so at the big red food bins at the following hospitals:

Baptist Medical Center (Downtown) 111 Dallas Street

Mission Trail Baptist Hospital (Southside) 3333 Research Plaza

Northeast Baptist Hospital (Off Loop 410 & Starcrest) 8811 Village Drive

North Central Baptist Hospital (Stone Oak) 520 Madison Oak Drive

St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital (Medical Center) 7930 Floyd Curl Drive

