🌟 Things to do this weekend in San Antonio: Monster Trucks Glow Party, Paper Trail, Rock & Shop

Hot Wheels’ “Monster Trucks Live Glow Party” will be in San Antonio this summer.

Vroom vroom: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks are coming to San Antonio this weekend. The Alamo City will also host free summer events — both indoor and outdoor — and chances to take in amazing art from locals.

Here’s a look at what’s happening over the weekend:

MONSTER TRUCKS LIVE GLOW PARTY: The family-friendly event includes popular Hot Wheels Monster Trucks like Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot and Gunkster. Firetruck HW 5-Alarm will be introduced in the event. The glow-in-the-dark performance will also include lasers, dancing and giveaways. The tour will have shows at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

FIESTA NOCHE DEL RIO: The summer series includes live cultural music and dancing at the Arneson River Theater. The shows take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 3.

Thursday, July 18

RIVER WALK LIVE: Visit San Antonio will host headliner Carson Jeffrey with supporting act Eric Middleton for River Walk Live!, a monthly series that provides free concerts at The Arneson Theatre. Seating opens at 6 p.m., and live music begins at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC AT HEMISFAIR: Sound Cream Sunset Sessions presents Flacucho & Mala Mia on Thursday from 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. The free event includes live music, food and drink vendors, dancing and more.

THIRD THURSDAY AT BLUE STAR: View art, take part in workshops and watch performances at the Blue Star Arts Complex on Thursday evening. The events are free.

Friday, July 19

MONSTER TRUCKS AT THE ROCK: Before the performances on Saturday and Sunday, Joe Cypher and HW 5-Alarm will be available in person for photo-ops and autographs at The Rock at La Cantera. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Frost Plaza kiosks. The event starts at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

COUNTRY MUSIC: The 12th annual Kickin For A Kure is on Saturday, and the event will bring in three '90s and '00s country music stars. Jo Dee Messina, John Michael Montgomery and Sara Evans will perform at the San Antonio Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall.

WELLNESS AT STABLE HALL: The Pearl venue will host House of Movement, a wellness event designed to invigorate the body and mind. The experience will include dance music and a movement session led by Cassie Kirk from Black Swan Yoga and LifeTime Fitness. Doors open at noon. Tickets are $18.

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Market Days take place every Saturday.

CENTRO CULTURAL AZTLAN: Centro Cultural Aztlan will celebrate its 47th anniversary with El Gran Día de los Artistas on Saturday. The event will feature an artisan market showcasing original works by local artists, live painting and art demonstrations.

ROCK & SHOP: The Rock at La Cantera's Frost Plaza will host the free, monthly Rock & Shop with local vendors from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. "Monsters, Inc." will be shown at the plaza at 7 p.m. The Rock at La Cantera is located at 1 Spurs Way.

LIVE MUSIC AT RIVERCENTER: The Summer Concert Series at the Shops at Rivercenter continues Saturday with a free show from Rebels Angels. The show is 6-8 p.m.

MOVIE NIGHT @ GREENLINE: The movie "Wish" will play at The Greenline, at 2532 Sidney Brooks, starting at 8 p.m. The free event will have food trucks and activities for kids. People can bring their own blankets and chairs.

Sunday, July 21

PAPER TRAIL: The annual event will host more than 50 artists and vendors at The Rock Box, 1225 E. Houston St., from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Paper Trail SA “is dedicated to contemporary works of art and design on paper,” the The annual event will host more than 50 artists and vendors at The Rock Box, 1225 E. Houston St., from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Paper Trail SA “is dedicated to contemporary works of art and design on paper,” the event page on Facebook states.

YOGA @ HEMISFAIR: Free community yoga will take place at HemisFair's Civic Park at 9 a.m. People should bring their own mats and water bottles.

BRICK SUNDAY MARKET: Shop local artists, makers and sustainable small businesses at Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star. The market will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: Solas Dance Theatre represents a dance performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" in ballet, contemporary and hip hop from 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Arneson River Theatre. Tickets are $20.

NATIONAL ICE CREAM DAY: Sunday marks National Ice Cream Day! There’s no better way to beat the “summer scaries” than ice cream!

