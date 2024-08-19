SAISD to host meetings to explain repurposing process, timeline of closed schools

Fifteen SAISD schools will not reopen in the fall.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District plans to hold a series of public meetings to update the public on plans to repurpose more than 12 closed schools.

Fifteen schools were shut down as part of the district’s November 2023 rightsizing decision and in previous school closures.

Following the decision, the district assembled a Facilities Repurposing Panel that is guiding SAISD in determining the most appropriate use of closed schools.

“SAISD is committed to repurposing facilities affected by rightsizing so that the buildings continue to benefit and serve the community,” a news release said.

Following is a schedule of the meetings aimed at explaining the repurposing process and timeline:

Aug. 20 at 6 p.m., Jefferson High School

Aug. 27 at 6 p.m., Edison High School

Aug. 28 at 6 p.m., Highlands High School

Aug. 29 at 6 p.m., Lanier High School

Sept. 3 at 6 p.m., Brackenridge High School

Sept. 4 at 6 p.m., Burbank High School

Sept. 5 at 6 p.m., Sam Houston High School

The district plans to hire a consultant to manage the Request for Proposal (RFP) process. Once the RFP process has opened, the panel will vet the proposal submissions and make recommendations to district staff.

SAISD families and community members will be brought into the process during public engagement meetings when potential uses are being considered for specific facilities.

For more information on the facilities’ repurposing process, click here.

