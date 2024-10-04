🌮 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Tacos & Tequila Festival, RiverARTober, “Happy Frights”

Hello, gourd-geous people!

New attractions have begun at the San Antonio Botanical Gardens. Do you plan to go through the family-friendly experience at “Happy Frights?” Or do you prefer a more thrilling adventure through “Haunting Nights?” Either way, it sounds exciting.

Artists such as T.I., Fat Joe, Frankie J and more are expected to be at the Tacos and Tequila Festival at Retama Park this weekend as well.

You could also check out Oktoberfest celebrations in the Alamo City or even in Fredericksburg. If you’re not interested in that, there’s always a free movie screening you can check out with the family at The Rock at La Cantera or the Mission Marquee Plaza.

Here’s a list of this weekend’s fun events:

Happening over the weekend:

RIVER ARTOBER: A two-day outdoor art event featuring artists across Texas selling handmade art and crafts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 6 at La Villita. RiverARTober is free admission.

ZOO BOO: The San Antonio Zoo continues its annual The San Antonio Zoo continues its annual Zoo Boo event until Oct. 31. This weekend, guests can dress up in costumes that match the theme of the zoo, which will be superhero days. Free trick-or-treating will take place during the last hour of zoo operations. You can Purchase your tickets here

Friday, Oct. 4

FIRST FRIDAY FLIX: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “Wish” at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.

FIRST FRIGHT FRIDAY: will host a free admission event for First Fright Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 4 at 610 W. Hildebrand Ave. Additionally, the museum will host Night of the Living Dolls every Friday and Saturday from Oct. 4 until Nov. 1 from 8-11 p.m. The museum will also be open on Halloween night from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person for the The Haunted Dollhouse will host a free admission event for First Fright Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 4 at 610 W. Hildebrand Ave. Additionally, the museum will host Night of the Living Dolls every Friday and Saturday from Oct. 4 until Nov. 1 from 8-11 p.m. The museum will also be open on Halloween night from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person for the Night of the Living Dolls event.

MUSIC ON THE SPRINGS: Pearl will host Pearl will host Music on the Springs from 5-8 p.m. every Friday until Nov. 29 at 1100 Springs Plaza. The events will feature artisans, vendors, food, and live music.

“NICHOS Y DICHOS”: MujerArtes Women’s Clay Cooperative will have 50 hand-painted pieces of MujerArtes Women’s Clay Cooperative will have 50 hand-painted pieces of “Nichos y Dichos ” on display created by women artists. The artwork will have phrases that contain advice and popular wisdom. The exhibit will be available until Oct. 4 at Rinconcito de Esperanza, located at 816 S. Colorado Street. Guests interested in a visit can call 210-228-0201.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Sunday, Oct. 6

FREE COMMUNITY YOGA: The Mobile Om Yoga and San Antonio River Foundation offer The Mobile Om Yoga and San Antonio River Foundation offer free one-hour yoga sessions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Sunday until Nov. 24 at Confluence Park, 310 W. Mitchell St.

SUNDAY YOGA: Free yoga is available to the public from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Sunday at 1127 S St. Mary’s St.