🌮 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Tacos & Tequila Festival, RiverARTober, “Happy Frights”

New attractions have begun at the San Antonio Botanical Gardens. Do you plan to go through the family-friendly experience at “Happy Frights?” Or do you prefer a more thrilling adventure through “Haunting Nights?” Either way, it sounds exciting.
Artists such as T.I., Fat Joe, Frankie J and more are expected to be at the Tacos and Tequila Festival at Retama Park this weekend as well.
You could also check out Oktoberfest celebrations in the Alamo City or even in Fredericksburg. If you’re not interested in that, there’s always a free movie screening you can check out with the family at The Rock at La Cantera or the Mission Marquee Plaza.
Here’s a list of this weekend’s fun events:
Happening over the weekend:
- FREDERICKSBURG: If you’re feeling like taking a small road trip, celebrate Oktoberfest in the three-day celebration starting Oct. 4 in Fredericksburg. The festival sets up big tents on Marktplatz that will feature music, food, beer and more. Tickets for Oct. 4 are $15, Oct. 5 are $20, and Oct. 6 are $25. Children ages seven through 12 can get in for $1.
- “HAPPY FRIGHTS” & “HAUNTING NIGHTS”: During Happy Frights, guests can receive photo opportunities with a jack-o-lantern, adventure through a neon-light maze until Oct. 31, with entry times starting at 5 p.m. at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Haunting Nights begins at 8 p.m. The night experience will have a pumpkin tunnel, a maze of surprises in the neon labyrinth, and more. Tickets and more information can be found online.
- HAUNTED HOUSES: Are you brave enough to go through the 13th Floor Haunted House? How does it sound to get frightened at Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, scream your way towards Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld or go through a haunting hayride on a hillside trail at Terrorland Haunted Adventure? There’s a little bit of fright for everyone. Also, don’t forget plenty of haunting tours in San Antonio, such as Sisters Grimm Ghost Tours. Check out our story for more details on these popular haunted houses.
- MARKET DAYS: Visit the Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Markers Market every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to view and shop from over 40 local artisans and markers making culinary-inspired home goods such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.
- MARKET SQUARE WEEKEND: Enjoy the day at Market Square filled with music, food booths and working artists from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend in October.
- PUMPKIN PATCHES: Many locations have brought back the traditional and fun fall activities this weekend. Places such as BellCreek Acres, Devine Acres Farm, Uhland Fall Fest and more are some places to consider to visit for a fun day at the patch. Check out the map I created highlighting some a-maze-ing local pumpkin and corn maze locations below. For more details on their hours and pricing, be sure to check out our story!
- RIVER ARTOBER: A two-day outdoor art event featuring artists across Texas selling handmade art and crafts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 6 at La Villita. RiverARTober is free admission.
- ZOO BOO: The San Antonio Zoo continues its annual Zoo Boo event until Oct. 31. This weekend, guests can dress up in costumes that match the theme of the zoo, which will be superhero days. Free trick-or-treating will take place during the last hour of zoo operations. You can Purchase your tickets here.
Friday, Oct. 4
- FIRST FRIDAY FLIX: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “Wish” at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.
- FIRST FRIGHT FRIDAY: The Haunted Dollhouse will host a free admission event for First Fright Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 4 at 610 W. Hildebrand Ave. Additionally, the museum will host Night of the Living Dolls every Friday and Saturday from Oct. 4 until Nov. 1 from 8-11 p.m. The museum will also be open on Halloween night from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person for the Night of the Living Dolls event.
- MUSIC ON THE SPRINGS: Pearl will host Music on the Springs from 5-8 p.m. every Friday until Nov. 29 at 1100 Springs Plaza. The events will feature artisans, vendors, food, and live music.
- “NICHOS Y DICHOS”: MujerArtes Women’s Clay Cooperative will have 50 hand-painted pieces of “Nichos y Dichos” on display created by women artists. The artwork will have phrases that contain advice and popular wisdom. The exhibit will be available until Oct. 4 at Rinconcito de Esperanza, located at 816 S. Colorado Street. Guests interested in a visit can call 210-228-0201.
Saturday, Oct. 5
- AKI MATSURI FALL FESTIVAL: The Japan America Society of San Antonio will host a free, family-friendly event on Oct. 5 at Camargo Park, 5738 Castroville Road. The event will feature Japanese performances and games from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local vendors will also be selling crafts and merch. Reserve your free spot here.
- BOERNE BOOK FESTIVAL: A day of author discussion panels, book signings, and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Main Plaza, 100 North Main Street in Boerne. The Boerne Book Festival is a free event for the public.
- DISNEY JR. LIVE TOUR: The “Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let’s Play” will have two shows, one at noon and 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here.
- FELIPE ESPARZA: The comedian is bringing his “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Tour” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Freeman Coliseum. Tickets are available here.
- INTERNATIONAL LATIN JAZZ & ARTS FEST: The Starlite Organization for the Arts will host the first annual International Latin Jazz & Arts Festival from noon to 11 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the University of Texas at San Antonio, 501 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. The festival is free entry to the public, and there will be free parking across the street under the Interstate 35 bridge on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will see exhibitors, artisans, Latin food, and more at the festival.
- LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.
- MARKET SQUARE CAR SHOW: Celebrate automotive history and see vintage cars at the free 10th annual Car Show at Market Square from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cars will begin to arrive at noon.
- MONARCH BUTTERFLY & POLLINATOR FESTIVAL: The ninth annual Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival will celebrate monarch butterflies, pollinators, and ecosystems. Over 35 educational partners will be at the free festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Brackenridge Park to provide hands-on and nature-based experiences for the public. Click here to reserve a spot at the event.
- OUTDOOR FILM SERIES: The Mission Marquee Plaza will have a free movie screening of the “Corpse Bride” from 6-10 p.m.
- STABLE STEIN FEST: The Oktoberfest celebration will start at 1 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Stable Hall. The free, family-friendly event will include stein-holding contests, German bands, and German food.
- TACOS & TEQUILA FESTIVAL: This all-day experience will feature lucha libre wrestling, hand-crafted margaritas, and more. It will be from 2 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Retama Park, 1 Retama Pkwy in Selma. The lineup will feature T.I., Fat Joe, Frankie J., and more. General admission tickets are $69 and can be purchased here.
Sunday, Oct. 6
- FREE COMMUNITY YOGA: The Mobile Om Yoga and San Antonio River Foundation offer free one-hour yoga sessions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Sunday until Nov. 24 at Confluence Park, 310 W. Mitchell St.
- SUNDAY YOGA: Free yoga is available to the public from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Sunday at 1127 S St. Mary’s St.
