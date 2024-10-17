Palo Alto College announces “¡Un Día de Celebración!”: A day of community & support for student scholarships

In a heartfelt tribute to honor a courageous athlete, Palo Alto College proudly announces the Paloween Hustle 5k/10k Run in honor of Samantha Tapia.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Palo Alto College is thrilled to announce “¡Un Día de Celebración!” — a vibrant day of festivities and community engagement dedicated to raising funds for student scholarships.

The event will take place on Oct. 19 and will feature three exciting activities open to the public, two of which will be free to enter.

The highlight of ¡Un Día de Celebración! is the Paloween Hustle 5k/10k Run in honor of Samantha Tapia. Tapia was a resilient freshman at Palo Alto College who left a lasting impact on the campus community even after her tragic passing.

This event celebrates Tapia’s legacy and supports the Samantha Tapia Endowment, which provides essential funding for student-athletes at Palo Alto College.

Event Details:

The memorial walk will be held at 8 a.m. on Oct. 19 at the Palo Alto College Roundabout. There will be a warm-up session prior to the event at 7:30 a.m.

There will be an on-site registration set up from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. The fee for the 5K run is $30 and $40 for the 10k run.

Participating runners can expect a commemorative T-shirt, participant medal, awards for top finishers, a scenic route through the Palo Alto College campus, free health screenings and first aid stations.

After the race, attendees can continue the celebration at two additional events:

Palomino Pumpkin Patch:

The patch will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Palo Alto College Meadow.

The event will be a free entrance to students, staff, and the community. Guests can enjoy fun photo ops, pumpkin painting, crafts, games and tasty treats for purchase. All event proceeds benefit student organizations. Student booths are cash only.

Career and Technical Education Showcase:

The Career and Technical Education Showcase will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Palo Alto College Meadow.

Guests can discover the amazing programs offered at Palo Alto College through live demonstrations and informational displays.

Programs include advanced manufacturing technology, agriculture, cosmetology, dental hygiene, nursing, welding, cyber security and many more.

With over 70% of our students relying on financial aid each semester, the funds raised during ¡Un Día de Celebración! are vital in supporting students’ educational journeys and ensuring their success.

Your participation or attendance at these events will make a meaningful impact on our students’ futures.

For more information and to register for the Paloween Hustle, please visit the campus’ website or contact Matt Gillette at pac-aac@alamo.edu. Join us on Oct. 19 at Palo Alto College for a day filled with community spirit, celebration and support for our students.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

