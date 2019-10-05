Check out the 3 most popular spots in San Antonio's Palm Heights neighborhood

Visiting Palm Heights, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, which all serve up Mexican food.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Palm Heights, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Los Valles Produce

Photo: jeanine F./Yelp

Topping the list is Mexican spot Los Valles Produce, which offers fruits and veggies and more. Located at 3915 Nogalitos St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp.

This walk-up restaurant has lots of outdoor covered seating for guests. Try the enchiladas, mini tacos and the fruit cups.

2. Victoria Tortilla & Tamales Factory Photo: isabel c./Yelp

Next up is Mexican spot Victoria Tortilla & Tamales Factory, situated at 737 Division Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Menu favorites here include the bean and cheese burritos, fresh flour tortillas and, of course, the pork, chicken or bean tamales.

3. La Cocina

Photo: daniel c./Yelp

Mexican spot La Cocina is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2602 Nogalitos St., four stars out of 11 reviews.

This cafe serves daily breakfast specials with items like huevos rancheros, chilaquiles and chorizo and migas. On the lunch menu, look for huaraches, mini tacos, pork chops, burritos and the mole plate.

