SAN ANTONIO - Check out this great time-lapse of the AT&T Center being transformed from the Rodeo grounds back to the Spurs home court.

The Stock Show and Rodeo takes over the AT&T Center every February.

At the conclusion of rodeo festivities, the dirt is stored in an on-site storage facility at the AT&T Center.

The dirt, which was purchased in 1988, is from the Charlotte, Texas, area

