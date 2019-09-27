Loop 410 Closure: CPS Energy warns drivers about delays Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy is warning drivers to expect delays Sunday on two stretches of Loop 410, one on the city's west side and one on the southeast side.

Crews with the utility company will be spanning high voltage electric lines across Loop 410 in both places.

The work on the west side will take place on Loop 410 at Airlift. Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Traffic could be stopped for 15 to 20 minutes during each rolling roadblock.

The same sort of work will also be taking place on Loop 410 near E. Southcross Road between 7 and 11 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during these times.

A rolling roadblock, also known as a temporary road closure, rolling block, pacing operation, or traffic pacing, is a common highway traffic control technique used to temporarily slow or stop traffic upstream of construction, maintenance, and utility work activities requiring a short-term full closure of the roadway and/or lanes. -CPS Energy

The work is not expected to cause any power interruptions in the area.

