Man accused in bizarre attack on mother, arrest affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO - A 48-year-old man is accused of hitting his mother with a stick for talking to police and for messing with his girlfriend’s clothes, investigators said Thursday.

The situation with Jose Barron took place Wednesday, police said. Barron now faces charges.

Barron started yelling at his mother when she got home, the mother told police, according to an arrest affidavit.

Barron accused his mother of telling police about his use of needles, and he accused her of putting holes in his girlfriend’s clothes, police said.

He then grabbed a stick and allegedly hit his mom on the side of her ear, then slapped her face, according to the affidavit.

Barron’s mother ran out of the house, yelling for someone to call police. Barron got in his truck and took off, but officers caught up with him eventually and took him into custody.

