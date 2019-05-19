Man accused of robbing Church's Chicken at knifepoint arrested

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police Thursday arrested a man suspected of robbing a Church's Chicken at knifepoint earlier this month.

Juan Ramos, 51, is charged with aggravated robbery. According to an arrest affidavit, Ramos walked into a Church's Chicken in the 1200 block of Steves Avenue on May 10 and loitered before entering the employee area and holding a knife to a cashier while demanding money from the register.

Ramos, the affidavit states, stole money from the register and ran, but witnesses were able to give law enforcement a partial license plate number, which led San Antonio police to a car parked at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Rigsby Road on May 11.

Ramos was later arrested on a narcotics violation, the warrant states. Police created a photo lineup for witnesses to the Church's Chicken robbery and those witnesses identified Ramos as the robber.

He remains behind bars at the Bexar County Jail.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.