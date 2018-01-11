Man arrested, accused of scheduling sex dates for underage girl

SAN ANTONIO - Investigators with the state attorney general's office have arrested a local man in connection with what they call a human trafficking case.

Silverio Ruiz, Jr., 25, was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of compelling prostitution.

The case involves an underage girl who first spoke to investigators in March 2017 when she was at the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center.

RELATED: Uvalde man arrested in sex-trafficking case

RELATED: Man accused of forcing girls into prostitution arrested, officials say

An arrest warrant affidavit said the girl told them that Ruiz had forced her to have sex with men for money.

The affidavit said she told them he began setting up sex appointments for her some time in 2016 through a website called "MOCOSPACE.com."

It said she later was able to lead investigators to two locations where those sex dates allegedly took place. They included a home where she said she had to crawl through a window to meet up with the man.

The affidavit said the girl also told them a woman was involved in the case.

Although the woman is named in the report, it does not appear she has been arrested or even charged at this time.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.