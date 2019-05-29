Man charged in double shooting at NW Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man, accused of shooting two people through a door of a NW Side apartment.

Anthony T. Seibold, 19, has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on Feb. 17 Seibold arranged to meet one of the victims in the parking lot at the Dominion Park Apartments in the 9800 block of Fredericksburg Road just before chasing them with handgun.

Police said Seibold allegedly chased the victim to the apartment and began shooting through the door, wounding the two men.

Investigators were able to determine Seibold's involvement after speaking with witnesses and searching the victims' phones. Police said Seibold had been Snapchatting with one of the victims prior to the shooting and that both victims were able to identify him.

Seibold is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

