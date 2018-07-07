Man dies after being hit by car in far South East Side

BEXAR COUNTY - A man died after he was struck by a car on the far Southeast Side Saturday morning, Bexar County deputies said.

According to deputies, the man was wearing dark clothing when he crossed Highway 181 at Dove Drive and was hit by a car. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center but was pronounced dead before arriving, deputies said.

The driver did stop to help and is not facing charges.

Authorities have not released the name of the man who died.

