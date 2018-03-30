Swimmer finds unresponsive man at bottom of LA Fitness pool

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after someone found him at the bottom of a gym pool Friday morning.

Authorities were called to LA Fitness at 1339 North Loop 1604 West just before 10 a.m. after someone found the man at the bottom of the pool.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the man was last seen exercising in the fitness center pool. Another swimmer who went into the pool to exercise discovered him at the bottom of the pool, "apparently drowned," according to police.

The person administered CPR and emergency medical services took the man to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the incident appears accidental.

