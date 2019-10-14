Man killed after being ejected in rollover crash on Loop 1604

SAN ANTONIO - A man is his 20s was killed late Sunday night after he was ejected in a rollover crash on the city's far West Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers responded just before midnight after the man lost control of his jeep near Loop 1604 and Military Drive West and rolled it several times just before being ejected.

Police said the driver rolled the vehicle into the median and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's name was not disclosed.

Authorities say no one else was hurt in the crash.

