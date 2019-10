Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SAN ANTONIO - A man on trial for capital murder accepted a plea deal in court Thursday on a lesser charge.

Jorge Carmond pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in exchange for 50 years in prison.

Carmond was on trial for the murders of his neighbors, John and Melinda Smith, who he stabbed to death.

The two victims were found dead in their home southeast of Bexar County in April 2018.

Carmond is expected to be sentenced in February.

