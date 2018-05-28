Man records swerving driver who caused major crash

KENDALL COUNTY, TX - A man who noticed a driver swerving across the road caught a major crash on camera.

Ellis Roberts posted on Facebook that he was headed home from work on Friday evening when he saw the driver in front of him swerving across the road. He pulled out his phone and started recording right before the driver crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a car head-on.

The crash happened near the 100 blk of South FM-3351 just southwest of Bergheim in Kendall County.

Roberts posted the video on his Facebook page. Warning: the video contains language that some may find inappropriate.

Ellis told KSAT he stopped after the crash and ran to assist the drivers. He said the male driver who caused the crash was in worse shape than the woman he hit.

"Me and another guy were helping him. Luckily, a nurse showed up," Ellis said.

The Bergheim Volunteer Fire Department also posted about the crash on its Facebook page. The post indicates that both patients were transported to the hospital; at least one of them was taken by AirLIFE.