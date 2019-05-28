Man shot in leg during argument with ex-wife at West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot during an argument at a home on the city's West Side overnight.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 6000 block of Topcroft Drive, not far from Callaghan Road and Culebra Road.

According to police, the man in his 30s showed up to the house and got into a fight with his ex-wife. That's when, police said, another man got in between them and ultimately pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg.

The wounded man got back in his car and drove to Callaghan Road where he called for help. He was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. He is expected to recover.

Police said the man who fired the gunshot was detained at the scene. It is unclear if any charges will be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.