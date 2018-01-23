Man shot multiple times while walking on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot three times while he was walking with a friend Tuesday afternoon on the city's East Side.

Police said the men were walking in the 5800 block of Glacier Sun around 4:30 p.m., when someone in a gray Dodge Charger opened fire.

The victim was taken to a hospital with what's initially believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Charger drove away.

Police don't have a motive for the shooting.

