Man shot while trying to separate 2 women during fight, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A couple was taken to the hospital Saturday after a man was shot while trying to intervene in a fight involving his girlfriend, police said.

The couple was shopping for Easter baskets at West Commerce and Northwest 25th streets around 6 p.m. when another woman, with whom the female victim has a history, showed up with two men, police said.

The two women got into a fight, and when the man tried to get between his girlfriend and the other woman, one of the men with the female suspect pulled out a long rifle and shot the man in the leg.

Police said the trio got ino a car and drove away after the shooting. Officers are still searching for them.

Many people witnessed the fight and shooting, according to authorities.

Both the man and his girlfriend were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.