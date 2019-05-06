Bexar County Veterans Treatment Court graduates 500th participant

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is known as Military City USA, and for the last nine years, the Bexar County Veterans Treatment Court has helped local veterans overcome personal hurdles.

The Bexar County Veterans Treatment Court serves veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, addiction and mental illness.

On Monday, the court honored its 500th graduate of the misdemeanor Veterans Treatment Court program.

Shaking hands with Judge Wayne Christian on Monday, Joe Rodriguez said graduating from the Veterans Treatment Court is only the first step.

“For me, graduating is just the start of my recovery and getting better," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said Monday that seeing 499 successful graduates before him showed him success can be achieved and he's looking forward to helping other veterans who are on a tough path.

"No one here wants to see any of us fail," Rodriguez said. "They are all here to support us and help us succeed in getting our treatment and making sure that we are not a repeat.”

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.