More than 1,000 local jobs created with new TJ Maxx Distribution Center

SAN ANTONIO - The new TJ Maxx Distribution Center on the city's South Side opened its doors Tuesday, adding more than 1,000 jobs to the city and making a promise to improve land on the city's South Side.

In addition to creating jobs, TJX Companies has committed to donating 15 to 20 acres of land to the Southside Independent School District for construction of a school; to creating a 4-mile Espada Bike and Hike Trail connecting the Medina Greenway to the Mission Espada Trail; and to conveying 300 acres of wetlands for various purposes including preservation, research and community recreation, according to a news release from District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran's office.

The warehouse is located in Viagran's district.

According to a release, the company will employ more than 1,000 locals at its 1.5 million square foot facility. Eligible full-time employees and their dependents will be provided health insurance and 401(k) benefits.

“The T.J. Maxx San Antonio Distribution Center means access and opportunity for a part of town that has been written off for a very long time," Viagran said. "It means good paying jobs, great benefits, health care and stability for families; and it means access and opportunity for the future of (the) district.”

