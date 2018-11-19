More than 2 dozen foster children adopted into families ahead of holidays

SEGUIN, Texas - More than two dozen foster children were officially adopted into forever families Monday, just in time for the holidays.

The adoption ceremony was held in Seguin at the First Presbyterian Church.

Twenty-six children, all formerly in the care of Child Protective Services, were adopted into 17 families. The Texas Department of Family Protective Services said the children and families are from Seguin, New Braunfels, Spring Branch and other rural areas.

The children adopted range in age from 1 to 16.

Bonnie Rushing, an adoption preparation supervisor with TxDFPS said ceremonies likes the one held Monday happen once a year and take months of planning.

"We have all different kinds of families," Rushing. "We have some grandparents that have been caring for their kids for the last year or year-and-a-half that are adopting today. We have foster parents that are adopting that have been caring for these kids for the last six months to a year, so, all different kinds of families today."

Miranda Solis adopted her 4-year-old second cousin Vincent after she said her cousin reached out to her asking if she would consider adopting him.

"(The ceremony) means stability," Solis said. "It means security. Just being able to complete our family and continue to grow."

