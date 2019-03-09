Motorcyclist killed after losing control of motorcycle, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist is dead after wrecking his bike Saturday afternoon while traveling on the city's northwest side, police said.

A witness told police that the motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was traveling northbound on Callaghan Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his bike near Viva Max Drive.

A sergeant at the scene said the motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle, hitting plastic dividers in the street.

He was taken to University Hospital with a serious head injury, where he later died, according to police.

A segment of the street was temporarily shut down as police investigated the crash site.

