WATCH: President Trump to deliver remarks on supporting nation’s farmers, ranchers, food supply chain

Published: May 19, 2020, 9:09 am Updated: May 19, 2020, 9:51 am

SAN ANTONIO – President Donald Trump will speak about supporting farmers, ranchers and food supply workers during the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday morning.

Trump will deliver his remarks around 10 a.m. at the White House. The briefing will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there’s not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The meat industry specifically has seen a large impact during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. meat exports are surging even as the industry is struggling to meet domestic demand because of coronavirus outbreaks at processing plants.

Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 18: Officials discuss expanding testing capacity to 3,000 per day, weekend COVID-19 cases

If companies manage to keep their workers healthy and plants operating, there should be plenty of supply to satisfy domestic and foreign markets, industry officials told the Associated Press.

In Texas, a surge of new COVID-19 cases was reported this week after a response team was sent to Amarillo to contain a growing spread at meat-packing plants.

A total of 700 cases have been reported in that city.

H-E-B puts stricter limits on meat product purchases at San Antonio stores

An outbreak has also been reported at STX Beef in Corpus Christi, where at least 63 workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage from KSAT.

Global worries as infections spike in Russia, Brazil, India