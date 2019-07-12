Neighbors shocked after skeletal remains recovered near their homes in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas - Residents of a Seguin neighborhood are in shock as more details are being released about the skeletal remains found inside a home on Anderson near Hidalgo Street in Seguin.

Joel Vasquez lives right next door to the home. The window where the body was discovered is just feet away from his bedroom.

“It’s very scary, shocking and crazy,” he said.

Seguin police were called Sunday to the home, where they discovered the body, believed to be that of 71-year-old Jacqueline Crayton. Police said she was left to die after taking a non-life-threatening fall.

Her body was left to decompose for three years while her daughter and teenage granddaughter continued to live in the home.

Neighbor said they rarely saw anyone at the home.

“They are real secretive. They come and go. It’s like no one lives there,” Vasquez said.

Across the street, Jessica Barron said she’s been glued to the coverage of her neighbors.

“I feel bad for the lady,” she said. “I hope justice gets served.”

Crayton’s daughter, Delissa Crayton, 47, was charged with injury to a child under the age of 15 through recklessly, by omission, causing to a child serious mental deficiency, impairment or injury.

Neighbors said they wonder what the child went through inside the home.

“For her to keep it a secret for so long, she just got tired of staying there knowing her grandma was in that room,” Barron said.

Officials with the Seguin Independent School District said Jacqueline Crayton worked various jobs for the district, including as a teacher’s aide in special education classrooms. Delissa Crayton is a former dispatcher for the Seguin Police Department.

The teenage girl has been placed with family, according to police.

Vasquez now hopes the city doesn’t forget about the home and does something to tear it down.

