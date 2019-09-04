New $8.5M emergency room unveiled at Baptist Medical Center in downtown SA

SAN ANTONIO - An $8.5 million emergency room investment was unveiled Wednesday at Baptist Medical Center in downtown San Antonio.

The 18,000-square-foot space includes a new entrance off Seymour Street, 18 treatment bays and separate spaces for patients with different levels of injury.

Jorge Trevino, president of Baptist Medical Center, said the new emergency room is a way to keep up with the growing downtown community.

"We've seen that there's some hospital closures in the downtown area, and there's an increased need for access points for emergency care beds, acute care beds, and we're trying to stay in pace with those needs," Trevino said.

Every month, about 2,600 patients visit Baptist Medical Center downtown, making it one of the busiest hospitals in the area.



