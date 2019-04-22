New Week, New You: 'Besties for Breasties' raising breast cancer awareness

SAN ANTONIO - Through events such as silent auctions, dances, painting classes and simply sharing their own stories, a local group is working to raise awareness for something that affects thousands annually: breast cancer.

According to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Best friends Missy Ralel and Pat Shreder, along with their team of more than 100 survivors and supporters, are working to educate the community about the illness.

Ralel was diagnosed in 2008. After six weeks of chemotherapy and radiation treatments and two surgeries, she beat the disease.

"After going through that, I started learning more about other women and I decided at that time I wanted to be an advocate and also help them along their journeys," Ralel said.

Ralel said she saw a "sea of pink" at her first Race for the Cure and created her own team, which Shreder joined in support of Ralel's journey.

"Then, two years later, I was diagnosed (with breast cancer)," Shreder said.

Shreder said she was fortunate to have Ralel to turn to.

"Nobody wants to be diagnosed with cancer, but I'm glad we have each other and our other friends that are survivors too," Shreder said.

After Shreder's diagnosis, the pair changed the name of their Race for the Cure team from "Pink Power" to "Besties for Breasties." Their team has grown in survivors through the years.

"Unfortunately we've had a lot of our other friends be diagnosed as well, so that's why the name fits us," Shreder said.

Shreder and Ralel have worked together not only in their respective journeys toward beating cancer, but building a presence in the community. The "Besties for Breasties" has become the top fundraiser at the Race for the Cure run, raising over $18,000 last year. This year, the group surpassed $22,000 in funds raised and were once again named the top fundraising team.

This year's Race for the Cure will be held May 4. There's still time to sign up, but the deadline to secure a reduced entry fee of $25 is April 29.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.