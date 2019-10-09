Local career accelerator program expanding to Dallas

SAN ANTONIO - Codeup is expanding and opening a second accelerator campus in Dallas next year to meet the growing demand for tech workers.

"So what we've done in San Antonio is we started just producing software developers for web, and at beginning of this year, we began to expand to data science. We graduated the first data scientist in San Antonio a few months ago, and we have our second cohort in now," said Jason Straughan, CEO and co-founder of Codeup.

Codeup started in 2014, and more than 500 students have graduated its programs since then.

The career accelerator program offers two boot camp pathways, web development and data science.

Straughan said next year the learning center will have nine classes in San Antonio and three in Dallas.

"We work with employer partners in Dallas, like USAA and Cognizant, that have been hiring our developers. And so it made sense for us to open another campus there," Straughan said.

Employment in web development occupations is expected to grow by 13% by 2028, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Joseph Ortega, who joined Codeup's program in May, is graduating with a job already lined up.

"Just a few months ago, I was a linguist in the Army and now I'm a software developer," Ortega said.

Codeup said 25% of web developer graduates are veterans.

"We were the second boot camp in the country to accept GI Bill and each one of our cohorts has a significant amount of veterans in each one," Straughan said.

Codeup said its average starting salary for web developer graduates is $57,000. That's about $8,000 more than the median income in San Antonio.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.