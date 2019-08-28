Rivard Report review of executive pay at CPS & SAWS reveals vast disparities

SAN ANTONIO - For years, the pay and bonus pay of San Antonio leaders has been scrutinized, from the city manager position to the executives at city-owned utility companies CPS Energy and San Antonio Water System.

Rivard Report journalist Brendan Gibbons reviewed executive pay records at CPS Energy and SAWS and found some big disparities.

Gibbons joined KSAT News at 9 anchor Myra Arthur to discuss the findings of his review.

Rivard Report Coverage:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.