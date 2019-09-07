Week in 2:10: Lincoln Heights business evacuation; South San ISD superintendent resigns

It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Nix Medical Center in downtown San Antonio to close
San Antonio says goodbye to former San Antonio Mayor Lila Cockrell
Separation agreement reveals new details about South San ISD superintendent's resignation
Block of businesses at Shops at Lincoln Heights work to reopen after fire
Apartment residents displaced after 3-alarm fire on NE Side
