SA nonprofit donates clothes to teens in need

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio has thousands of teens who struggle to have even one outfit or shoes that fit for school, so a nonprofit is taking on the challenge of helping those in need.

To help the mission, local philanthropist Kym Rapier donated $3 million to the San Antonio Threads, which will help expand and grow the nonprofit.

"Privelege for us is to provide new shoes no one's ever worn, shoes that fit, clothes that will get you in dress code, clothes that will help you fit in with everybody else, clothes that will help you interview and get that job," CEO of the San Antonio Threads Cathy Hamilton said.

