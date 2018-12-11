Off-duty BCSO deputy arrested on suspicion of DWI

SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Heriberto Alejandro Rivera 25, was taken into police custody.

The arrest was made following a crash around 2:15 a.m. in the 5700 block of Northwest Loop 410.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Rivera is currently assigned to the Law Enforcement Bureau Patrol Services Division. Rivera will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of both administrative and criminal investigations.

The BCSO Internal Affairs division will conduct a separate but concurrent administrative investigation into the incident, pending further criminal investigation of the case by SAPD.

