One of largest indoor dog parks ever built coming to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - At more than 50,000 square feet, Canine Commons will be among the largest indoor dog parks ever built.

The planned dog park is coming to Austin, although there isn't a set location just yet.

Canine Commons will include a coffee shop and social gathering space in addition to the dog park.

There will be an indoor, climate-controlled, off-leash area monitored by staff and an outdoor, off-leash area on the second-floor mezzanine which will also feature retail space.

Training courses will be available at the Commons and will be included in memberships.

Memberships will start at $49 monthly for unlimited access and training courses.

An expected opening date has not been announced for the $16 million project.

