Affidavit: Pair arrested after bringing firearms to Wagner High School

SAN ANTONIO - Two 18-year-old men were arrested on a Judson Independent School District high school campus as part of a crackdown on East Side gang violence, an arrest affidavit says.

Gerrell Jenkins, 18, and Ruben Mendez, 18, have been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a multi-agency investigation involving both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led authorities to Jenkins and Mendez, who on April 15 drove onto the Wagner High School campus in possesion of several weapons.

The affidavit said the men, who are not students at the school, were on their way to retaliate against an individual involved in a confrontation.

School administrators approached the men after video surveillance captured them enter the school, the affidavit said.

Authorities searched the car, a red 2010 Chevy Impala, and found two automatic handguns, one on the cushion of the passenger seat and the other in the center console. An assault rifle was found in the trunk of the vehicle, police said.

Jenkins and Mendez face charges of possession of a firearm on a school premises.

