PHOTOS: Crime Stoppers seeks culprit in tractor and trailer theft

CIBOLO, Texas - Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is looking for the person who they say stole a tractor and trailer from a storage space in Cibolo.

Around 5:50 a.m. on March 26, authorities said surveillance footage captured a Ram pickup truck taking off with the tractor and trailer from WhatEver Storage in the 400 block of Tolle Road.

Photos shared by Crime Stoppers show the truck entering the storage place and then leaving with the stolen property.

Authorities said the Ram truck has black rims and running boards along its sides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at ww.gccsTIPS.org or through the P3 Tips app.

