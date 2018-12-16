Police: 1 shot during confrontation at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - One person was shot during a confrontation at a North Side apartment complex early Sunday morning, according to police.

Authorities were called to the 2200 block of Thousand Oaks Drive just after 1 a.m. and said they found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The gunman drove off in a gray-colored vehicle and police continue to search for the man.

Authorities said two men were engaged in a confrontation when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

Police said the shooting stemmed from another argument at another location.

Investigators said they hope to obtain more information on the gunman from the victim.

