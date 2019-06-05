Police ID motorcyclist who died after becoming pinned under car

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist who died Tuesday afternoon after he lost control of his bike and became pinned under a car was identified by San Antonio police on Wednesday morning.

Justin Samuel Paiz, 34, was driving a Honda motorcycle in the 5400 block of Fredericksburg Road when the driver in front of him suddenly stepped on their brakes, police said.

According to a preliminary report, Paiz stepped on his brakes and tried to avoid rear-ending the car in front of him, but he lost control and skidded into another lane.

Paiz landed in front of a Nissan and the driver of that car could not avoid running over and stopping on top of Paiz, police said.

The driver of the Nissan Altima got out of the car and tried to lift the vehicle but was unable to do so, police said.

San Antonio firefighters and police responded, and physically lifted the car up enough to pull Paiz out from underneath.

Paiz was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Based on the initial investigation, police said it appears as though the weather and Paiz attempting to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of him were contributing factors in the crash.

Police said the case was still under investigation and no criminal charges were pending.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.