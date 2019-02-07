Police investigating death of baby at in-home day care on SW Side

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old baby at an in-home day care on the Southwest Side.

The medical examiner’s office is still trying to determine how the baby died, but it identified the baby as Mila Rose Wallace.

KSAT checked with the state to see if there have been any issues with the day care on Beech Valley Drive. We're told the registered day care owner's permits are up to date.

There were some violations in the past, but they have been corrected.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.